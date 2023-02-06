NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 03: A Wilson brand official game ball basketball is pictured with the NBA logo during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena on February 03, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon.

According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale.

Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being moved, I'm hearing Boston is making some calls, keep your eye on that. Jaylen Brown."

NBA Twitter reacted to the potential trade rumor.

"Hell and no," tweeted Robert Armstrong.

"This s--- again... The Celtics aren't trading Jaylen Brown," a user said. "Stop the nonsense."

"Every single year."

"Boston is not trading 26-year-old Jaylen Brown for 34-year-old Kevin Durant, who has only played 1 full season in the last 5 years," another replied. "Boston would be taking a 5-7 year championship window and turning it into a 2 year window. I don't see KD being traded this week."

"Stephen A 'hears' things all the time and they never happen lmao. Stop taking him seriously."

"The Jays plus Smart is untouchable," another user said.

The NBA's trade deadline is Thursday Feb. 9.