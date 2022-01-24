NBA World Reacts To Monday’s James Harden Speculation

The Spun

James Harden brings the ball up.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on December 04, 2021 in New York City. Chicago Bulls defeated the Brooklyn Nets 111-107. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In the latest 76ers-Ben Simmons developments, Philadelphia reportedly would prefer to wait until the offseason to try to trade the disgruntled point forward for James Harden or another star, per The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

The NBA insider says Philadelphia wants to save Simmons for a potential Harden deal over the current trade market.

NBA Twitter was all the latest Simmons-Harden rumor, that could see the reunion of The Beard and GM Daryl Morey.

“Wasting an MVP all world season from Joel,” tweeted a member of the “Dunk Tales” podcast.

In connecting the dots, remember the convo I had with Lil Baby last month,” replied CNBC’s Jabari Young. “Asked him who introduced him to 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin…. Told me James Harden …at that point, figure the relationships with Rubin, Morey would drive this.” Adding, “Also, don’t forget about D’Antoni.”

“This is the Sixers last true bargaining chip,” said Krystle Rich-Bell. “Must get it right.”

“‘The 76ers have asked the Kings for guard Tyrese Haliburton and multiple first-round picks, and asked for a package around John Collins and multiple first-round picks from the Hawks along with Atlanta taking on Tobias Harris,'” Sixers reporter Derek Bodner quoted the article as saying.

“This is the right thinking,” radio producer Tyrone Johnson said of a potential James Harden trade. “I would rather get Harden in the offseason than Collins or Hailburton now.”

If the Sixers can pair Joel Embiid with a backcourt bucket-getter like James Harden, it could be a scary sight in the East.

