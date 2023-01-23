NBA World Reacts To Monday's Lakers, Wizards Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers added some much needed shooting via a trade with the Wizards on Monday.

Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers added forward Rui Hachimura in a deal that sends Kendrick Nunn and multiple second round picks to Washington.

The NBA world reacted to the deal on social media.

"WTF! LAKERS WON THIS TRADE," a user said.

"Lakers are back to cooking," a fan replied. "The league is finished."

"We finally did something," another cried.

"Lakers odds to win the NBA Championship... Before Hachimura Trade: +3300, After Hachimura Trade: +3300," tweeted Odds Shark.

"The Rui trade could be problematic for the Knicks. Both Obi and Cam just got devalued even further. Thanks for the great development and management of assets Leon & Thibs," a New York fan commented.

"First real move of NBA trade season…"

"Great value," another user said. "Gave back 2 of Washington's 2nds. And kept 1 for any other trade this deadline to help give protections on your 1st. Okay."

Does this move the needle for the Lakers?