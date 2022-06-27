NBA World Reacts To Nets' Decision On Kyrie Irving

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The KD-Kyrie experiment in Brooklyn could be over before it ever really began.

On Monday, Nets reporter Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported that the franchise has granted star guard Kyrie Irving permission to seek sign-and-trade offers from other teams.

Per Winfield:

The Nets, ... have been unwilling to give Irving a long-term contract extension with significant financial guarantees. They do not believe Irving is committed to doing what it takes to be on the floor every game for his teammates.

NBA Twitter reacted to the developments out of BK to start the week.

"Jersey man comes to Brooklyn, displaces existing players for own aspirations, and now, upset with COVID restrictions and quality of life issues, considers moving out," tweeted Josh Solomon.

"Can’t tell if I read this more as 'idk if we can do this with you forget the cost' or 'you know what YOU go find a deal pal,'" remarked Steve Jones Jr.

"My DMs with [Kevin Durant] from 2019," said another user. "I love being right!"

"This Nets situation went bad so unbelievably fast," another commented. "Can’t say I’m *shocked* but we saw a total of 16 games of their Big 3. I don’t know how it could’ve turned out any worse."

"'Man y'all just believe anything' the Nets fan says for the 138th time in the last 5 days before finally breaking down into tears and running off."

If Kyrie Irving gets shipped off its hard to imagine Kevin Durant sticking around in BK, which would likely send the Nets directly back to the basement of the Atlantic Division after building a fantastic culture under Kenny Atkinson.