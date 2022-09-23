NBA World Reacts To Nia Long, Ime Udoka News

The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season following a relationship with a female Celtics staff member.

On Friday morning, Nia Long, the fiancee of Udoka, said she was stunned by the news. In her first public comments, Long said she learned of the news when the rest of the world did this week.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children," Long said through her representative Shannon Barr, per TMZ.

Fans felt terribly for her.

"I'm sure her finding out along with the rest of the world was embarrassing," one fan said.

"Her finding out when we found out is HORRIBLE," one fan said.

The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies." He reportedly had a consensual relationship with a female member of the Boston staff, but a recent report suggests Udoka made "unwanted comments" toward the female staff member.