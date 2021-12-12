NBA World Reacts To Notable Lakers’ Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly shown some interest in making a move for a notable big man on the trade market.

Los Angeles has somewhat disappointed on the floor this season. The Lakers are a modest 14-13 on the year, despite featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The Western Conference franchise reportedly has interest in making a move for a proven big man.

According to reports, the Lakers have shown interest in acquiring Myles Turner from the Pacers. Indiana is reportedly showing interest in a teardown of sorts.

“I’ve heard there’s been some talks with the Lakers, previously Charlotte checked in several times,” Pacers insider Scott Agness reportedly said during a podcast episode.

NBA fans are intrigued. However, many fans believe they need something else.

“How would this help them, they need a player that can shoot consistently especially 3s and be able to guard the other teams best wing player and have a high basketball IQ maybe they think that is Ariza but this dude is like 36,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“All noise. Pacers using lakers to drive up the price lmao. Lakers have nothing to give up. This is a shot at Suns and Warriors so they can call and overpay,” one fan added on Twitter.

Lakers fans, of course, have interest.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Lakers can make any big moves at the trade deadline. They’re certainly lacking for tradable assets right now.