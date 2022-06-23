NBA World Reacts To Paolo Banchero's Draft Suit

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils concentrates at the free throw line against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half of the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Following a tremendous season for the Duke Blue Devils, Paolo Banchero is trying to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

In just a few hours, he'll learn his NBA fate. The 2022 NBA draft kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, leaving Banchero just a few hours before he hears his name called.

He's expected to be a top-three pick, with Auburn's Jabari Smith and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren being the others likely to go in the top three. Before the draft kicks off, though, Banchero is making headlines with his suit.

Decked out in purple with something adorning the entire suit, Banchero brought out a plethora of responses on social media.

"That suit is terrible… Future Hall of Famer confirmed," one fan said.

"The hell is he wearing???" another fan asked.

"This would be such a clean suit if not for the…worms? Are those worms on there?" a third fan said.

