NBA World Reacts To Paul Pierce's Season Predictions

The NBA season officially gets underway on Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors are trying to repeat as NBA Champions after they took down the Boston Celtics in six games this past June. It was their fourth championship in the last eight years.

A new season comes with new predictions and Paul Pierce officially has his. The former Boston Celtic thinks that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the league's best player and that the Celtics will win it all this season.

Pierce also thinks that Zion Williamson will be the player that everyone is hyped to see back and that JA Morant will be the most exciting player to watch. Finally, Kevin Durant is Pierce's scoring champion while he has Joel Embiid winning NBA MVP.

Fans like Pierce's predictions but also had a hard time reading them with no punctuation.

We'll have to see if any of these predictions come true over the next several months.