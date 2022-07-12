NBA World Reacts To Ray Allen's Controversial Opinion

MIAMI, FL - May 24: Ray Allen #34 and LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heatcelebrate after the game against the Indiana Pacers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2014 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida on May 24, 2014. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images) Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Ray Allen was once teammates with LeBron James. However, that doesn't mean he thinks the King is the greatest NBA player of all-time.

Allen thinks Michael Jordan is the greatest player in the history of the NBA.

Why not LeBron? He's not an elite dribbler, free-throw shooter or three-point shooter.

The Jordan vs. LeBron debate is back on.

"Jordan had 9 seasons shooting below 30% from 3, including 5 seasons when he shot below 20% from 3. James has a higher career 3-point percentage than Kobe in both the regular season and the Playoffs. James has a higher career 3-point percentage in the Playoffs than Larry Bird," one fan said.

"Is that all you got? Shooting 3s? Then said that’s the case then Reggie Miller Ray Allen Steph Curry Kyle Korver should be in the goat debate then. Cmon now, let’s not nitpick irrelevant stats. The ultimate criteria or stat is that Jordan is 6-0 in the finals & 10x scoring champ," a Michael Jordan fan wrote.

"So who the hell is the GOAT then???," a fan questioned.

It's Game 7 of the NBA Finals and you need one player to carry you to victory; are you picking Jordan or LeBron?