NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Decision

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook is officially heading back to Los Angeles next season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the former NBA MVP plans on exercising his massive player option with the Lakers.

Westbrook is set to earn $47.1 million on that option.

There was no chance Westbrook was passing up on earning that kind of money.

NBA fans were quick to react to this massive news.

Westbrook is looking to be a lot better next season. He struggled mightily this past season when he only averaged 18.5 points per game.

It was his lowest PPG average since 2009 when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It sounds like he's going to be more of a defensive-first player this season after the Lakers front office spoke to him when the season ended.

We'll have to see if he can help get the Lakers back into contention next season.