NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Anthony Davis News

The Lakers might be getting one of their best players back on Sunday night against the Heat.

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision.

Davis has missed the last four weeks after he suffered an MCL sprain in mid-December. He exited the game against the Timberwolves in the third quarter after Jaden McDaniels lost his balance and ran into his knee.

He played for 20 minutes before the injury and finished with nine points, one rebound, and one block. The Lakers ended up losing overall, 110-92.

It’s been a brutal blow for the Lakers as they’ve been inconsistent since Davis went down. They’re currently 23-23 which is good for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The NBA world is more than ready to see him back playing.

Davis is currently averaging 23.3 points per game, along with close to 10 rebounds and three assists per game.

Tip-off will be at 6 p.m. ET.