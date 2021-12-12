NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail.

Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league.

The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in the 2017 postseason, will reportedly play in the G League.

“Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas,” Shams Charania reports. “Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail.”

Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

When healthy and on the Celtics, Thomas was one of the best scoring guards in the league. He helped lead Boston to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2017.

NBA fans are excited to see Thomas playing again.

“Need him back in the league!!” one fan tweeted.

“It’s about time! Somebody call him up!” another fan tweeted.

“About time. Dude can straight ball!” one fan added on Twitter.

Thomas has been working out hard to get back in the league.

Hopefully we’ll see Thomas back on an NBA roster soon.