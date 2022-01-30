The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s James Harden News

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and James Harden stand together.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets and teammate Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Team LeBron watch on from the bench during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

NBA fans are a bit stunned by Saturday night’s James Harden news.

Harden was a late scratch from Saturday night’s primetime game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

The star Net was ruled out because of a strain in his right hand. Harden has reportedly felt discomfort in his right hand for a little while now. It got worse on Saturday morning, Harden underwent testing and scans revealed a hand strain.

Harden will not be on the court for tonight’s Nets-Warriors game.

It’s not James Harden’s fault that he’s injured. Those things happen. But it’s certainly a disappointment he won’t be playing in one of the NBA’s most anticipated games of the month.

“One of the reasons the NBA product is lack luster…the stars sit out far too often,” one fan commented.

“Why bother watching NBA games if everybody is gonna be out all the time?” a fan said.

“Another completely wasted game in the #NBA as stars continue to be out of lineups,” said one fan. “NBA fans are furious with load management and the amount of time it takes for players to come back from injuries. 4-5 stars are out every night!”

The NBA product is hurting. Games lack excitement and stars sit out all too often.

Again, it’s not James Harden’s fault he’s hurt, but the league really needs to question whether an 82-game season is worth it.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.