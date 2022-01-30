NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s James Harden News

NBA fans are a bit stunned by Saturday night’s James Harden news.
Harden was a late scratch from Saturday night’s primetime game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.
The star Net was ruled out because of a strain in his right hand. Harden has reportedly felt discomfort in his right hand for a little while now. It got worse on Saturday morning, Harden underwent testing and scans revealed a hand strain.
Harden will not be on the court for tonight’s Nets-Warriors game.
Nets say James Harden is out for tonight's game vs. Warriors due to a right hand strain.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2022
It’s not James Harden’s fault that he’s injured. Those things happen. But it’s certainly a disappointment he won’t be playing in one of the NBA’s most anticipated games of the month.
“One of the reasons the NBA product is lack luster…the stars sit out far too often,” one fan commented.
One of the reasons the NBA product is lack luster…the stars sit out far too often https://t.co/k9Lx3KeqCc
— JP – The Wholesome Truth Teller (@jay_pea619) January 30, 2022
“Why bother watching NBA games if everybody is gonna be out all the time?” a fan said.
Why bother watching NBA games if everybody is gonna be out all the time? https://t.co/nXeHYy1xA5
— Eric (@EWRNYC1) January 30, 2022
“Another completely wasted game in the #NBA as stars continue to be out of lineups,” said one fan. “NBA fans are furious with load management and the amount of time it takes for players to come back from injuries. 4-5 stars are out every night!”
Another completely wasted game in the #NBA as stars continue to be out of lineups. NBA fans are furious with load management and the amount of time it takes for players to come back from injuries. 4-5 stars are out every night! https://t.co/b3gRdo9Fyh
— JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) January 30, 2022
The NBA product is hurting. Games lack excitement and stars sit out all too often.
Again, it’s not James Harden’s fault he’s hurt, but the league really needs to question whether an 82-game season is worth it.