NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s James Harden News

James Harden has made it no secret that he’s frustrated with how things are shaping up in Brooklyn. Now even more so according to CBS Sports, that he has to be the guy with Kevin Durant out and Kyrie Irving paling part-time.

James Harden frustrated at 'having to be the guy' for Nets after thinking he was joining superteam, per reporthttps://t.co/bVitiN8Quh — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) February 5, 2022

Per CBS’ report, the Nets could be looking to deal Harden at the deadline. You already know NBA Twitter wasn’t going to be quiet about this one.

“Wasn’t KD the one dragging mf’s through the playof… nvm,” replied one user.

Wasn’t KD the one dragging mf’s through the playof… nvm https://t.co/ltMiDBByyV — ty (@headbandbanter) February 6, 2022

“Son said “this wasn’t in the brochure” LMFAOOOOOOOO,” another commented

Son said “this wasn’t in the brochure” LMFAOOOOOOOO https://t.co/eVOkYhlthY — Mars (@marsjoint) February 5, 2022

“Saying ‘I could’ve stayed in Houston for this….’ funny how things workout,” commented another.

Saying “I could’ve stayed in Houston for this….” funny how things workout. https://t.co/r2Z47CZRER — Lawrence McPhail (@LawrenceKindell) February 5, 2022

Houston sports reporter Daniel Gotera simply laughed.

While Michael Schwab handed Harden some tissues.

It’s certainly not what most people expected when KD, Beard and Uncle Drew linked up in BK. Could Harden re-up with Daryl Morey in Philly come deadline time?