NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s James Harden News

James Harden on the Nets against the Lakers.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

James Harden has made it no secret that he’s frustrated with how things are shaping up in Brooklyn. Now even more so according to CBS Sports, that he has to be the guy with Kevin Durant out and Kyrie Irving paling part-time.

Per CBS’ report, the Nets could be looking to deal Harden at the deadline. You already know NBA Twitter wasn’t going to be quiet about this one.

“Wasn’t KD the one dragging mf’s through the playof… nvm,” replied one user.

“Son said “this wasn’t in the brochure” LMFAOOOOOOOO,” another commented

“Saying ‘I could’ve stayed in Houston for this….’ funny how things workout,” commented another.

Houston sports reporter Daniel Gotera simply laughed.

While Michael Schwab handed Harden some tissues.

It’s certainly not what most people expected when KD, Beard and Uncle Drew linked up in BK. Could Harden re-up with Daryl Morey in Philly come deadline time?

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.