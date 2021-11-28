NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s John Wall News

Are we going to see John Wall play for the Houston Rockets anytime soon?

The five-time All-Star point guard has been sitting out this season, in agreement with the Rockets. Houston has reportedly agreed to attempt to find a trade home for Wall, though given his contract situation (he’s owed roughly $90 million over the next two seasons) that has been extremely difficult.

So, for the first two-plus months of the season, Wall has been sitting out. He’s been traveling with the team, though he hasn’t been suiting up.

That might be changing soon, though.

“Houston Rockets guard John Wall has expressed his hopes to the organization that he can resume playing for the team in the near future, sources tell ESPN,” Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

“For Wall to play this season, there is likely a compromise that needs to be found between respecting Wall’s stature as an All-Star on a super-max contract and Rockets’ desire to have him play a complementary role to help develop their young core.”

Wall and Rockets had agreed on him sitting out until a trade could be found, but the five-time All-Star guard talked to Houston general manager Rafael Stone on Friday about restarting a dialogue on a return to the active roster, sources said. Sides plan to talk again on Sunday. https://t.co/OY9pZS7XFS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2021

For Wall to play this season, there is likely a compromise that needs to be found between respecting Wall’s stature as an All-Star on a super-max contract and Rockets’ desire to have him play a complementary role to help develop their young core. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2021

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

One fan suggests that the Rockets should be forced to “start Wall, Gordon, House, Wood, Theis…. These young players need to see veterans play and be rotated in.”

“Just get him on a contender I don’t wanna watch the Rockets,” another fan tweeted.

“Rockets know that if John Wall starts playing he will get injured and will be harder for them to trade him; best solution is buy-out,” another fan tweeted.

Perhaps we’ll see Wall playing on another team in 2022-23, but for now, he needs to work out the situation with the Rockets.