NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s John Wall News

Rockets guard John Wall sits on the bench during a game.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets sits on the bench during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Are we going to see John Wall play for the Houston Rockets anytime soon?

The five-time All-Star point guard has been sitting out this season, in agreement with the Rockets. Houston has reportedly agreed to attempt to find a trade home for Wall, though given his contract situation (he’s owed roughly $90 million over the next two seasons) that has been extremely difficult.

So, for the first two-plus months of the season, Wall has been sitting out. He’s been traveling with the team, though he hasn’t been suiting up.

That might be changing soon, though.

“Houston Rockets guard John Wall has expressed his hopes to the organization that he can resume playing for the team in the near future, sources tell ESPN,” Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

“For Wall to play this season, there is likely a compromise that needs to be found between respecting Wall’s stature as an All-Star on a super-max contract and Rockets’ desire to have him play a complementary role to help develop their young core.”

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

One fan suggests that the Rockets should be forced to “start Wall, Gordon, House, Wood, Theis…. These young players need to see veterans play and be rotated in.”

“Just get him on a contender I don’t wanna watch the Rockets,” another fan tweeted.

“Rockets know that if John Wall starts playing he will get injured and will be harder for them to trade him; best solution is buy-out,” another fan tweeted.

Perhaps we’ll see Wall playing on another team in 2022-23, but for now, he needs to work out the situation with the Rockets.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.