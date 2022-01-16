NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Kevin Durant News

The Spun

Nets superstar Kevin Durant is set to have an MRI on his left knee on Sunday after he injured it on Saturday night.

Durant’s knee bent back after Bruce Brown’s arm went into it and he left the game shortly after. Durant was then ruled out for the rest of the contest after what the team called “a knee sprain.”

Before getting hurt, Durant was having a solid night and finished with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists. He also shot 50% from the field.

Durant has been the Nets’ best player this season and is averaging close to 30 points per game. Before this game, he had 20+ points in eight of the Nets’ last nine games while averaging a tad over 37 minutes.

The NBA world is hoping that this is nothing serious and said as such on social media.

The Nets have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Coming into Saturday’s game, they have a 26-15 record which is good for third in the Eastern Conference.

