NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Klay Thompson News

It’s been 575 days since Klay Thompson played in an NBA game. On Sunday, that changes.

Per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson is set to make his 2021 season debut against the Cavaliers tomorrow night.

“Here we go,” Woj tweeted. “After two years away, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is set to make a return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.”

The basketball world’s last images of the Splash Brothers on the court together was back in June of 2019. When Klay went down with an ACL injury in the finals against Toronto. Followed by an Achilles rupture in the offseason. Now the sharpshooting wing is back where he belongs.

On the NBA hardwood.

“KLAY BACK,” said The Ringer in all-caps.

“#KlayDay,” responded Warriors World.

“So from June 13, 2019 to January 9, 2022,” remarked Warriors Outsiders co-host Drew Shiller. “Wild stuff…”

“The league’s in a whole lotta trouble,” tweeted one fan.

It remains to be seen what type of Klay Thompson we’ll see when he finally gets back on the court. Regardless, it’s great to see one of the greatest shooters in NBA history back on the floor.