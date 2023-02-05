NBA World Reacts To Saturday's Kyrie Irving Announcement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Will Kyrie Irving be playing in the Western Conference by the trade deadline?

Irving has demanded a trade ahead of this year's deadline, a few Western Conference teams emerged at the get-go: Lakers, Mavericks and Suns.

Those three teams are not alone in their quest to land the immensely talented guard, though.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have entered the Irving sweepstakes.

"ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged in pursuit of a Kyrie Irving trade -- joining the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and others," Woj reports.

Another potential blockbuster trade the Clippers may be involved in; what could go wrong?

"The Nets want to move Kyrie The Nets don't want Russ, making a Laker deal hard Irving wants LA and would welcome playing with Paul and Kawhi. The issue since the summer was whether or not the Clippers could stomach Irving," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Sneaky kinda think the Clippers have just as much urgency to do a Kyrie deal as the Lakers do. At least the Lakers have won a title with LeBron + AD. The Kawhi/PG Clips haven't won anything yet," Sam Vecenie wrote.

"There are those within the organization that see Kyrie as having a lot of value, absolutely. Still, over the summer, any pursuit of Kyrie felt very tepid at best. But Woj says they're part of the chase now," Andrew Greif said.

Where will Kyrie end up? The Clippers could pull it off when all is said and done.