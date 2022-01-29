NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s LeBron James News

After missing two straight games due to knee soreness, LeBron James will now miss a third. On Saturday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the King will sit out this weekend’s road game against the Hawks.

LeBron’s left knee had reportedly been bothering him dating back to Thursday’s game against the Sixers. After which, he was listed as day-to-day.

NBA Twitter was all over the King’s injury news once it was announced he’d miss another contest.

“We been cursed for 2 straight seasons man,” replied one Lakers fan. Saying, “Can’t even get 5-10 straight games healthy.”

we been cursed for 2 straight seasons man, cant even get 5-10 straight games healthy https://t.co/Hvkl15iNHB — 𝔾𝔹 (@ThaLakerNation) January 29, 2022

“Am i the only one who feels like there’s no way this isn’t secretly worse than ‘sore?'” asked Claire de Lune.

am i the only one who feels like there's no way this isn't secretly worse than "sore"? https://t.co/7fVcsSQcPR — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) January 29, 2022

“Doesn’t want to be put in Alcatraz by DeAndre Hunter i’m afraid,” joked a member of SportsTalkATL.

Doesn’t want to be put in Alcatraz by DeAndre Hunter i’m afraid https://t.co/jOJdsydGJV — SportsTalkATL Jake (@cantguardjake) January 29, 2022

“Anthony Davis (right wrist) is questionable for the Hawks game and Malik Monk (left groin) and Russell Westbrook (right knee) are probable,” McMenamin followed up.

“No LeBron for Lakers vs Hawks on Sunday here in Atlanta,” tweeted Reggie Chatman Jr.

No LeBron for Lakers vs Hawks on Sunday here in Atlanta https://t.co/qHK1GgIi6x — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 29, 2022

“This is starting to concern me man…” replied a Lakers fan blog. Adding, “If Bron could play, he’d be out there. Hopefully a little time off can get him back to normal.”

This is starting to concern me man… if Bron could play, he’d be out there. Hopefully a little time off can get him back to normal 🙏 https://t.co/tS2ujNO2zW — Lakers Insiders (@LALInsiders) January 29, 2022

At 24-26, the Lakers can’t afford to fall too much farther in the Western Conference standings. Hopefully King James is able to recover soon. Over his last 10, LeBron is averaging 30.5 points per game, along with 8.6 boards, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals.