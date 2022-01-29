The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s LeBron James News

LeBron James on the court for the Lakers.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

After missing two straight games due to knee soreness, LeBron James will now miss a third. On Saturday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the King will sit out this weekend’s road game against the Hawks.

LeBron’s left knee had reportedly been bothering him dating back to Thursday’s game against the Sixers. After which, he was listed as day-to-day.

NBA Twitter was all over the King’s injury news once it was announced he’d miss another contest.

“We been cursed for 2 straight seasons man,” replied one Lakers fan. Saying, “Can’t even get 5-10 straight games healthy.”

“Am i the only one who feels like there’s no way this isn’t secretly worse than ‘sore?'” asked Claire de Lune.

“Doesn’t want to be put in Alcatraz by DeAndre Hunter i’m afraid,” joked a member of SportsTalkATL.

“Anthony Davis (right wrist) is questionable for the Hawks game and Malik Monk (left groin) and Russell Westbrook (right knee) are probable,” McMenamin followed up.

“No LeBron for Lakers vs Hawks on Sunday here in Atlanta,” tweeted Reggie Chatman Jr.

“This is starting to concern me man…” replied a Lakers fan blog. Adding, “If Bron could play, he’d be out there. Hopefully a little time off can get him back to normal.”

At 24-26, the Lakers can’t afford to fall too much farther in the Western Conference standings. Hopefully King James is able to recover soon. Over his last 10, LeBron is averaging 30.5 points per game, along with 8.6 boards, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

