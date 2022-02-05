The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's LeBron James News

The King might return to his LA throne come Saturday night. Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Lakers superstar forward LeBron James had been upgraded to a game-time decision. James has missed the team’s last five games with knee discomfort and swelling.

“LeBron James, who has missed the Lakers last five games with swelling in his left knee, could return tonight against the New York Knicks,” McMenamin tweeted. “James will go through a pregame warmup to determine if he is ready to return.”

News of LeBron’s updated status had NBA Twitter buzzing.

“Don’t play with my emotions,” one Lakers fan responded.

“I prayed for times like this,” another fan tweeted with a crown emoji.

“King of NY returns!!” another user said.

“LeBron might receive a gift basket from the league office if he can go tonight,” tweeted Brad Rowland. “Otherwise, it’s a pretty brutal matchup on the league’s marquee regular season platform.”

“LeBron is still listed as doubtful on the injury report – but if sounds like he had a chance to suit up tonight vs the Knicks,” noted Tommy Beer.

“Man, he’s playing,” tweeted ESPN Radio’s Alan Hahn.

The Lakers are in dyer need of forward depth with Carmelo Anthony going down the other night. And with the team sitting three games below .500, what time is better than now?

