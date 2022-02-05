NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s LeBron James News

The King might return to his LA throne come Saturday night. Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Lakers superstar forward LeBron James had been upgraded to a game-time decision. James has missed the team’s last five games with knee discomfort and swelling.

“LeBron James, who has missed the Lakers last five games with swelling in his left knee, could return tonight against the New York Knicks,” McMenamin tweeted. “James will go through a pregame warmup to determine if he is ready to return.”

The Lakers are in dyer need of forward depth with Carmelo Anthony going down the other night. And with the team sitting three games below .500, what time is better than now?