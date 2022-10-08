NBA World Reacts To Saturday's Rob Pelinka News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: General manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with media during a press conference at Staples Center on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be in the Rob Pelinka business for at least the next four years.

Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, "The Los Angeles Lakers and Rob Pelinka — vice president of basketball operations — agreed to terms on a contract extension through 2026."

NBA Twitter sounded off on the move on Saturday.

"No comment," a Lakers fan replied.

"You can’t fire your Press Secretary. Especially not the one everyone loves to blame, when his bosses ( the actual decision makers) mess it up," another said.

"Interesting that lakers sign him BEFORE the Westbrook deal," tweeted FOX's Jason McIntyre.

"lebron says you can stay another few years," joked Russ Bengston.

"Rob in the middle of the UCLA Health practice facility today."

"'great move' -fans of 29 NBA franchises," commented Tyler Conway.

"failing upwards >>>," tweeted Bleacher Report's Dan Favale.

Pelinka's extension aligns him with first-year head coach Darvin Ham's contract.