NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Westbrook News

Needing a win, Frank Vogel made a critical change to his starting lineup in overtime on Saturday night. The veteran head coach kept former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook on the bench when the Lakers and Knicks went to the extra period.
The Lakers went on to secure a pivotal 122-115 victory. That may persuade Vogel to make the temporary lineup change a permanent one.
Westbrook was as inefficient as ever on Saturday night. In 29 minutes, he scored just five points to go along with six assists and four rebounds. To make matters worse, he was booed by Lakers fans in the first half.
Vogel can’t afford to put Westbrook on the court in critical moments anymore. It’s clear the Lakers can’t rely on him moving forward.
“THT is in for Russ to start OT,” wrote Lakers Nation. “Wow.”
“The fact that Russ is still on this team is beyond me,” a fan said.
“He is unplayable rn because of a lack of confidence. He just ain’t there mentally … If there’s no trade, we gotta support him and build his confidence again,” another commented.
“What are the Lakers supposed to do? Baby this guy? He lets the crowd and pressure get to him way too much,” one fan said.
At this point, the Lakers are probably stuck with Russell Westbrook. Given their current placing in the Western Conference they can’t exactly spend time trying to build his confidence.
Vogel and the Lakers showed their hand on Saturday night when they sent Westbrook to the bench in overtime.