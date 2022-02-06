NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Westbrook News

Needing a win, Frank Vogel made a critical change to his starting lineup in overtime on Saturday night. The veteran head coach kept former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook on the bench when the Lakers and Knicks went to the extra period.

The Lakers went on to secure a pivotal 122-115 victory. That may persuade Vogel to make the temporary lineup change a permanent one.

Westbrook was as inefficient as ever on Saturday night. In 29 minutes, he scored just five points to go along with six assists and four rebounds. To make matters worse, he was booed by Lakers fans in the first half.

Vogel can’t afford to put Westbrook on the court in critical moments anymore. It’s clear the Lakers can’t rely on him moving forward.

“THT is in for Russ to start OT,” wrote Lakers Nation. “Wow.”

“The fact that Russ is still on this team is beyond me,” a fan said.