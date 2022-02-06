NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Ty Lawson News

Former North Carolina star point guard Ty Lawson reportedly caused a disturbance at a European airport earlier this weekend.

Lawson, a former NBA point guard who has been playing overseas, reportedly had to be restrained from some airport employees after he allegedly attempted to board a plane without a mask.

“Ty Lawson created some real tension at the Madrid Barajas airport. The player approached the boarding gate without the mask and when he was asked to put it on, he attacked two employees of the flight company ‘Iberia’, punching one of them,” the report reads.

Lawson, 34, last played in the NBA in 2018.

Lawson has since reportedly been arrested for another altercation.

It’s been a downhill road for Lawson since his departure from the NBA.

“Man, this just makes me sad. I loved Ty Lawson so much in his early years with the Nuggets, and he seemed like such a great kid. Just depressing to see how badly he lost his way, and how far he fell off when he did. Ugh,” one fan tweeted.

“Boy what happened to Ty Lawson man….,” another fan added.

Lawson played in the NBA from 2009-18. He was a first round pick out of North Carolina by the Minnesota Timberwolves, though he began his career in Denver.