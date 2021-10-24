NBA World Reacts To Scary Scene At Barclays Center

A pretty scary scene developed outside the home of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.

Brooklyn is hosting Charlotte in its first home game of the 2021-22 regular season. The Nets, of course, are without star point guard Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated. New York City prohibits unvaccinated players from playing in home games and the Nets decided to rule Irving out for away games, too.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” the Nets announced. “Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

A group of protestors have gathered outside the Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon to show their support for Irving.

The protest got a little scary, with people breaking through barricades outside the arena.

Getting scary out here. Crowd of protesters just jumped barricades and pushing towards door. Chanting let Kyrie play.

That’s a pretty scary scene outside an NBA game.

Protesters just broke through barricades to Barclay's Center, barricades thrown and security rushed to close the doors and people chanted "I'm with Kyrie"

There were reportedly pro-Kyrie Irving signs being given out at the protest, as well.

Protests outside Barclays. Signs being handed out that say "Stand with Kyrie"

This story is clearly not going away anytime soon.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, is 1-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against Charlotte.