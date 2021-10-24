The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Scary Scene At Barclays Center

A general view of the Brooklyn Nets arena.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 6: General view of the Barclays Center as the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA basketball game on December 6, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Warriors defeated the Nets 114-98. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

A pretty scary scene developed outside the home of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.

Brooklyn is hosting Charlotte in its first home game of the 2021-22 regular season. The Nets, of course, are without star point guard Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated. New York City prohibits unvaccinated players from playing in home games and the Nets decided to rule Irving out for away games, too.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” the Nets announced. “Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

A group of protestors have gathered outside the Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon to show their support for Irving.

The protest got a little scary, with people breaking through barricades outside the arena.

That’s a pretty scary scene outside an NBA game.

There were reportedly pro-Kyrie Irving signs being given out at the protest, as well.

This story is clearly not going away anytime soon.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, is 1-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against Charlotte.

