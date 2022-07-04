NBA World Reacts To Serge Ibaka's Free Agency Decision

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 24: Serge Ibaka #25 of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum on March 24, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

After starting the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, former NBA champion Serge Ibaka finished the year with the Milwaukee Bucks before hitting free agency.

On Monday, Ibaka's free agency decision was revealed. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Ibaka is signing a one-year deal with the Bucks.

Ibaka played 54 total games split between the Lakers and Bucks last year. He started 12 of them and averaged 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

NBA fans are a bit mixed on Ibaka's return to the Bucks. Some are saying that it's a decent signing that gives the Bucks depth off the bench and are happy to have him. Others feel it's a pointless signing since he's well past the days of being good:

It's been a hot minute since Serge Ibaka has been a major defensive force in the NBA. While he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ibaka was a stud center who led the NBA in blocks twice.

Between 2012 and 2014, Ibaka earned All-Defensive First Team honors twice and helped lead the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012.

Ibaka finally won his first NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. The following year he had one of his best seasons, averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game.

But in 1.5 years with the Lakers, Ibaka really never found his groove.

As he reaches his mid-30s, it's worth asking how many more years Serge Ibaka has left in the NBA.