NBA World Reacts To Shaq, Charles Barkley Restaurant News

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Shaquille O'Neal attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Ever the businessman, Shaquille O'Neal is set to open over 50 Big Chicken restaurants in the state of Texas.

The casual fast food joint owned by the Hall of Famer himself, even shouts out some of those closest to Shaq. Including his bodyguard and "Inside the NBA" co-analyst Charles Barkley.

The NBA world reacted to Shaq's restaurant openings on Twitter.

"I like it," one user smiled.

"Man is going to be a billionaire," another user replied.

"I'll take a few Barkleys."

"If he doesn’t have a BBQ Chicken he fumbled the bag," a fan commented.

"Shaq was one of the greatest basketball players ever and the fact he might be even better at being a business man than we was as a basketball player is amazing!" another tweeted. "Shaq stay getting a bag!!"

"I know Shaq will give me a quality product for a decent price," another said. "Full faith."

That "Barkley" sounds good though...