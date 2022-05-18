NBA World Reacts To Shaq's Kobe Bryant Admission

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had an often complicated relationship that led to the big man moving on after eight seasons together.

Though he didn't leave the Los Angeles Lakers on the smoothest terms, Shaq doesn't think they'll ever be another duo that can touch them.

"We are the most controversial, most enigmatic, most dominant one-two punch ever created," O'Neal said in The Great Debate with Charles Barkley, premiering Wednesday night on TNT. "Never to be duplicated again."

While Shaq is used to arguing on TNT's Inside the NBA, this claim isn't drawing any dissent on Twitter.

Bryant and O'Neal respectively rank fourth and eighth among the NBA's all-time scoring leaders. They won three straight championships together and reached the NBA Finals again in 2003-04.

Both superstars are among the league's all-time greats, which eventually made it difficult to keep sharing the spotlight. O'Neal won another title with the Miami Heat while Bryant led the Lakers to two more championships.

At their best, Kobe and Shaq were unstoppable. It'd certainly be difficult for any pairing to replicate their success.