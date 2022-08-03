NBA World Reacts To Shaq's Stern Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request

SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Kevin Durant of USA is seen during the Group A basketball match between USA and France within the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal didn't mince words in expressing his disappointment with how Kevin Durant is handling his situation with the Brooklyn Nets right now.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Shaq said that Durant should feel obligated to finish what he started in Brooklyn. He believes that instead of looking for a contender, Durant should try to make it work in Brooklyn.

"When you put a house together, you should live in it… You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don't want to make it work, I guess… You know he's probably trying to get to a contender. It's easier that way," Shaq said.

But NBA fans weren't exactly buying what Shaq was selling here. Many pointed out how he left the Orlando Magic in 1996 to join the Lakers, where he teams up with Kobe Bryant under Phil Jackson to create one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

Suffice it to say, NBA fans seem pretty convinced that Shaquille O'Neal is being a hypocrite here. And if we look back on how Shaq was treated by the Orlando media in the 90s versus how Kevin Durant is treated now, there are a lot of similarities.

The only real difference is that after Shaq won his rings with the Lakers, he didn't exactly get to pick and choose each of his destinations in the years that followed.

Shaq was traded three times in his final eight NBA seasons. Kevin Durant has always gotten to choose where he's gone next.

Does Shaq have a right to say what he said at KD?