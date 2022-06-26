NBA World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal Ownership Speculation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There's a small chance that Shaquille O'Neal could own an NBA franchise in the future.

Rumors have been swirling about the idea of Shaq and Dennis Scott buying the Orlando Magic, even though the DeVos family has owned the franchise for three decades.

The DeVos family has shown no interest in selling the team, but that hasn't stopped Shaq from making his case for owning the Magic.

"Listen we still run that franchise. If they wanna sell it to us, DeVos family, we're ready to go right now," O'Neal said on The Big Podcast. "This message goes out to the DeVos family, if you're ready to sell Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody who's gonna take it to the next level, that's us."

O'Neal spent the first four years of his career with the Magic before joining Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles. During those four seasons, O'Neal averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Scott spent seven seasons with the Magic and averaged over 12 points per game each season.

NBA fans are intrigued about this possibility.

Right now, this seems like a pipe dream, but you never know what can happen.