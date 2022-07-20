NBA World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Lakers Admission

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (Getty Images)

A viral graphic of six iconic Los Angeles Lakers has prompted a big debate on social media. But Shaquille O'Neal's reaction to the graphic has created a new thread of reactions.

The graphic depicts six Laker greats - Shaq, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and the late-greats Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain. It asks the question, "Eliminate one Laker from the team. Who do you choose?"

Shaq took to Twitter on Tuesday and admitted that he would probably pick himself. "Might have to kick myself off this list right here," Shaq tweeted.

Shaq's tweet has gone viral with over 76,000 likes and 6,000 retweets. But just about everyone rejects Shaq's notion that he should be the one to leave the list and are mostly picking LeBron to be dropped instead:

As humble as Shaquille O'Neal wants to be here, it's clear that NBA fans don't believe that he's the one who needs to be removed from the graphic.

It really should be no surprise that LeBron is considered the odd man out in this group. Despite how well he's played for them and having won a title, he hasn't won as many as the other five and isn't viewed as a career Laker.

Shaq, Magic, Kareem, Wilt and Kobe are all associated with the Lakers for the majority of their Hall of Fame careers. In the eyes of most fans, LeBron is considered a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Miami Heat.

Who do you have as the player that should be removed from that graphic?