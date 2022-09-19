NBA World Reacts To Significant Draft Change News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: A general view of the board after the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

It's looking like we could once again see players go straight from prep-to-pro in the NBA.

According to Shams Charania, "The NBA and NBPA are 'expected to agree on' lowering draft-age eligibility from 19 to 18 in the new CBA." Noting that "the change would allow high schoolers to go straight to the NBA again."

NBA Twitter reacted to the news on Monday.

"This is solely for Bronny," one user laughed.

"We may see Bronny and Bron on the court sooner than we think!" tweeted Bria Bell.

"About time," another said.

"Checking in on the likes of Duke and Kentucky."

"So we're back here again..." a Phoenix account said.

The last year of high school draftees was 2005. Giving us the likes of Andrew Bynum, Monta Ellis and Lou Williams.