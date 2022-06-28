NBA World Reacts To Significant Knicks Trade Rumor

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New York Knicks fans weren't thrilled with the team's decisions during the 2022 NBA Draft last week.

However, they aren't quite done for the offseason just yet. According to a new report, the team interested in a potential trade that could clear cap space for a big free agent.

"The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions on trading center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers," Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported. "...According to our HoopsHype salary cap expert, Yossi Gozlan, if the Knicks can trade Noel without taking any salary back in a deal, New York could generate a total of $24.5 million in cap space. That figure would help the Knicks make an aggressive run at Jalen Brunson in free agency."

Fans aren't sure what to make of the news. Not everyone seems to love Brunson the way the Knicks do.

"Knicks aren't making a substantial move this offseason. Another year of mediocrity on the horizon," one fan said.

"Brunson is a good, solid player. But with that said he’s not going to put us over the top, so curious what the move is after him, make it make sense," another fan said.

Should the Knicks make a bold offseason play for Brunson?