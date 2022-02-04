The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Significant Trade News

There was a massive trade that happened on Friday afternoon around the NBA.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers and Blazers agreed to a multi-player deal as the trade deadline is only six days away.

The Clippers are sending Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and a future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

The second-round pick is in 2025, which is originally from the Pistons.

With Portland basically out of the playoff picture, it makes sense to recoup draft picks and players while the team retools. The Blazers are currently 21-31 through 52 games.

For the Clippers, this looks to be a move where they’re trying to stay afloat this season. They’re currently 27-27 and have the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Powell has been one of Portland’s best players this season as he’s averaging nearly 19 points per game while shooting close to 46% from the floor. Covington is averaging close to eight points per game along with six rebounds a game.

The NBA world doesn’t like this trade for Portland based on some initial reactions.

If the Clippers can stay in the race until Kawhi Leonard somehow comes back, they may be a tough out come playoff time.

