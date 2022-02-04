NBA World Reacts To Significant Trade News

There was a massive trade that happened on Friday afternoon around the NBA.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers and Blazers agreed to a multi-player deal as the trade deadline is only six days away.

The Clippers are sending Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and a future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

The second-round pick is in 2025, which is originally from the Pistons.

With Portland basically out of the playoff picture, it makes sense to recoup draft picks and players while the team retools. The Blazers are currently 21-31 through 52 games.

For the Clippers, this looks to be a move where they’re trying to stay afloat this season. They’re currently 27-27 and have the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Powell has been one of Portland’s best players this season as he’s averaging nearly 19 points per game while shooting close to 46% from the floor. Covington is averaging close to eight points per game along with six rebounds a game.

The NBA world doesn’t like this trade for Portland based on some initial reactions.

The Blazers somehow managed to add an additional guard, didn’t get a FRP for two high-level role players that should easily be worth a late FRP each, and tacked on more money? https://t.co/Bj9ieHMMVM — Andy Quach (@NBA_QuachBoy) February 4, 2022

We’re gonna see just how loyal Lillard can remain https://t.co/ImslWhHgZY — Zito (@_Zeets) February 4, 2022

Damn, that's a steal for the Clippers…Does this mean that the Blazers are now in full sale mode? https://t.co/fAeI9rj05v — Allen Sliwa (@AllenSliwa) February 4, 2022

The Blazers traded Gary Trent for Powell and 2 FRPs for Covington then turned it into this a little over a year later. Not great https://t.co/2TPThCtADw — matt (@sponhourm) February 4, 2022

The Blazers finally get below the luxury tax at $906k under. The Clippers clear a roster spot but increase their luxury tax payment by $19M. I would expect they reduce payroll in a salary dump later this week. Powell and RoCo are great additions looking into next year. https://t.co/SM9GoFpEmz — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 4, 2022

This seems like a really low return for Norm and RoCo right? Maybe an indicator of the actual market https://t.co/MTIJWnWKiC — Vinay Killawala (@vkillem) February 4, 2022

A bunch of playoff teams should be kicking themselves for not getting in on Powell when they had the chance. Plug-and-play wing who could have shored up a lot of rotations. https://t.co/GboU74vU5T — Rob Mahoney (@RobMahoney) February 4, 2022

If the Clippers can stay in the race until Kawhi Leonard somehow comes back, they may be a tough out come playoff time.