NBA World Reacts To Situation With James Harden

James Harden on the court for the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA game.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on January 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

James Harden has been one of the most-unstoppable offensive forces the NBA has ever seen for several years now. The 2018 league MVP has put up historical numbers, especially at the free throw line, where he’s been all-time good.

This offseason, though, the NBA announced that it would be officiating the game in a different way moving forward. Essentially, the league wants to cut down on players baiting referees into foul calls, which Harden excelled at.

So far this season, Harden’s offensive numbers are way, way down.

Now, Harden is still making his way back from a hamstring injury, which seriously limited him at the end of the 2020-21 season. It’s possible he’s not yet at 100 percent health.

However, it’s also clear that it’s going to take some time for Harden to adjust to the new officiating standards.

With Kyrie Irving sitting at home for the foreseeable future, the Nets are really going to need Harden to get back to his All-NBA level if they’re going to compete for a championship.

Right now, it’s not looking good.

Fans don’t seem to have much sympathy, though.

The Nets fell to 2-3 on the season on Wednesday night, losing to the Miami Heat. Harden had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.