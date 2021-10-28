NBA World Reacts To Situation With James Harden

James Harden has been one of the most-unstoppable offensive forces the NBA has ever seen for several years now. The 2018 league MVP has put up historical numbers, especially at the free throw line, where he’s been all-time good.

This offseason, though, the NBA announced that it would be officiating the game in a different way moving forward. Essentially, the league wants to cut down on players baiting referees into foul calls, which Harden excelled at.

So far this season, Harden’s offensive numbers are way, way down.

James Harden in 5 games this season: 16.6 PPG

8.0 APG

7.0 RPG

36% FG

33% 3P pic.twitter.com/KP21slc0OE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2021

Now, Harden is still making his way back from a hamstring injury, which seriously limited him at the end of the 2020-21 season. It’s possible he’s not yet at 100 percent health.

However, it’s also clear that it’s going to take some time for Harden to adjust to the new officiating standards.

Not this year James. Love it. pic.twitter.com/Q2yCG5wVeI — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) October 27, 2021

"And no call of any sort. He just loses the ball out of bounds." pic.twitter.com/OvFgZWvjVR — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) October 28, 2021

Harden has Bam beat, tries to draw the foul instead of making a play. Refs ain't biting. At least the 4th time tonight. pic.twitter.com/c6gtIK4mF1 — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) October 28, 2021

With Kyrie Irving sitting at home for the foreseeable future, the Nets are really going to need Harden to get back to his All-NBA level if they’re going to compete for a championship.

Right now, it’s not looking good.

Fans don’t seem to have much sympathy, though.

people had to guard harden like this. i could care less about harden crying now pic.twitter.com/WUAQutF5gq — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) October 26, 2021

The Nets fell to 2-3 on the season on Wednesday night, losing to the Miami Heat. Harden had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.