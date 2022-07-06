NBA World Reacts To Skip Bayless' Top 5 Players List

Skip Bayless unveiled his top 5 NBA players list on Wednesday and it wasn't met with a lot of enthusiasm.

Bayless still has Kevin Durant as his top overall player in the league, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Steph Curry.

One glaring omission in that list is none other than LeBron James. While James may not be the best player in the league anymore, he's still likely a top-five player, especially after the numbers he put up this past season.

James averaged 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game on a Lakers team that failed to even make the play-in tournament.

NBA fans were quick to roast Bayless on social media when the list was tweeted out.

"The only player better than Steph right now is Giannis," one fan tweeted.

"KD at 1 is an objectively awful take at this point, like it literally just doesn’t make sense," another fan tweeted.

Bayless sure knows what he's doing with this kind of list and he'll continue to do it for as long as he's on television.