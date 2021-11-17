NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry’s Performance vs. Nets

The Spun

Stephen Curry clapping before the NBA 3-Point Challenge.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors claps before the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The best in the West and the No. 3 team in the East clashed in a marquee NBA matchup on Tuesday night.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors traveled to the Barclays Center to take on Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets in a battle between some of the league’s biggest stars.

While there were plenty of stars on the floor for tonight’s matchup, Curry shined brighter than them all.

Shooting 12/19 from the floor and 9/14 from behind the three-point arc, the consensus greatest shooter of all time logged 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists through 29 minutes of play — helping the Warriors to a 117-99 blowout victory over the Nets.

With nine made three pointers in the game, Curry has now notched 37 career games with nine or more threes. The next five players on that list have 34 nine-plus three pointer games combined, per NBA on ESPN.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this outstanding performance from Curry.

The fans in the Barclays Center were well aware of the greatness they were witnessing.

Despite playing in front of an away crowd, Curry received MVP chants throughout the game. Every time the superstar point guard got the ball past half court, fans urged him to let it fly.

Through 13 games this year, Curry is averaging 28.1 points on 13.3 three-point field goal attempts per game.

Now with a 12-2 record on the season, the Warriors are currently the top team in the NBA.

