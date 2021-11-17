NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry’s Performance vs. Nets

The best in the West and the No. 3 team in the East clashed in a marquee NBA matchup on Tuesday night.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors traveled to the Barclays Center to take on Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets in a battle between some of the league’s biggest stars.

While there were plenty of stars on the floor for tonight’s matchup, Curry shined brighter than them all.

Shooting 12/19 from the floor and 9/14 from behind the three-point arc, the consensus greatest shooter of all time logged 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists through 29 minutes of play — helping the Warriors to a 117-99 blowout victory over the Nets.

With nine made three pointers in the game, Curry has now notched 37 career games with nine or more threes. The next five players on that list have 34 nine-plus three pointer games combined, per NBA on ESPN.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this outstanding performance from Curry.

Steph Curry notched his 37th career game with nine 3-pointers. The next five players on the list have 34 such games COMBINED. pic.twitter.com/YOCnLq5xEZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 17, 2021

Steph Curry GOES OFF for 37 PTS (9-14 3 PT) to beat the Nets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4IXHnkHxiT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2021

Oooohhhhh, I can’t wait for @FirstTake tomorrow morning. I can’t believe I came out to the Barclay’s Center for this. The @BrooklynNets got smoked. @StephenCurry30 put on a damn show. And Steve Nash said “to hell with this” and threw in the towel with 9 min left. I mean Damn!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2021

MVP chants for Steph Curry tonight are louder than the MVP chants for Kevin Durant. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) November 17, 2021

Steph Curry getting cheered every time he touches the ball in Brooklyn is some nasty stuff 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EOOjgR3ScL — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 17, 2021

35 feet away, double-teamed, 19 seconds on the shot clock. who cares when you’re Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/fVlqei89PL — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 17, 2021

It doesn't matter how many times I see Stephen Curry do this… it still amazes me every time. (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/1rwFFLQXGw — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 17, 2021

In terms of all-timer discussions, Stephen Curry is still underrated. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) November 17, 2021

The fans in the Barclays Center were well aware of the greatness they were witnessing.

Despite playing in front of an away crowd, Curry received MVP chants throughout the game. Every time the superstar point guard got the ball past half court, fans urged him to let it fly.

Through 13 games this year, Curry is averaging 28.1 points on 13.3 three-point field goal attempts per game.

Now with a 12-2 record on the season, the Warriors are currently the top team in the NBA.