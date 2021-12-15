NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry’s Record-Breaking Night

The Spun

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry celebrates his record setting three pointer.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Steph Curry just made history as the all-time leading three-point shooter in NBA history.

During the first quarter of tonight’s game against the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors point guard broke Ray Allen’s previous record with his 2,974th career made three.

With a quick release off a pass from Andrew Wiggins, Curry knocked down the contested three ball in front of an electric, sold-out crowd in the Mecca of NBA basketball.

Curry has long been considered the greatest shooter in basketball history. Now, he has the record to prove it.

“Best shooter ever to play this game,” NBA player Theo Pinson wrote.

“Bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30,” Steph’s younger brother, Seth, wrote.

Curry is widely credited as one of the most influential basketball talents of all-time. His anywhere-on-the-court range has revolutionized the way three-point shooting is utilized in all levels of basketball.

A product of Curry’s game-changing play style, Trae Young, reacted to the two-time MVP’s accomplishment as well.

“This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30,” the rising star wrote.

Countless big names in the NBA world took to Twitter to congratulate the all-time leader on his historic feat.

“Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE,” Steph’s longtime rival LeBron James wrote.

The rest of the NBA and sporting worlds shared their reactions as well.

Not only has Curry claimed the record for all-time three-point makes. He also accomplished it in record time.

Ray Allen took 1,300 games to reach his previous record of 2,973. Curry beat that record in just 789 games.

At 33 years old, Curry presumably has several years remaining in his NBA career — leaving him plenty of time to continue pushing the ceiling. When all is said and done, the former No. 7 draft pick will have shattered the record by a ridiculous margin.

Right now, it’s hard to imagine anyone ever breaking this mark.

But with the path paved by the three-point revolutionizer himself, the next great all-time leader could be one of the many young hoopers who look up to Steph Curry as their basketball hero.

