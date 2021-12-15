NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry’s Record-Breaking Night

Steph Curry just made history as the all-time leading three-point shooter in NBA history.

During the first quarter of tonight’s game against the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors point guard broke Ray Allen’s previous record with his 2,974th career made three.

With a quick release off a pass from Andrew Wiggins, Curry knocked down the contested three ball in front of an electric, sold-out crowd in the Mecca of NBA basketball.

A league of his own. 2,974 career threes for Stephen Curry, making NBA history as the all-time leader in threes made pic.twitter.com/aHyfbXHO5o — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021

Curry has long been considered the greatest shooter in basketball history. Now, he has the record to prove it.

“Best shooter ever to play this game,” NBA player Theo Pinson wrote.

“Bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30,” Steph’s younger brother, Seth, wrote.

bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) December 15, 2021

THE GREATEST SHOOTER EVER! Steph Curry has made the most threes in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Awp6mkw55R — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 15, 2021

Curry is widely credited as one of the most influential basketball talents of all-time. His anywhere-on-the-court range has revolutionized the way three-point shooting is utilized in all levels of basketball.

A product of Curry’s game-changing play style, Trae Young, reacted to the two-time MVP’s accomplishment as well.

“This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30,” the rising star wrote.

This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 15, 2021

Countless big names in the NBA world took to Twitter to congratulate the all-time leader on his historic feat.

“Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE,” Steph’s longtime rival LeBron James wrote.

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

The rest of the NBA and sporting worlds shared their reactions as well.

HE DID IT! Steph Curry passes Ray Allen's record for the most three-pointers made in NBA history! 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/Xqi4jMmuIz — theScore (@theScore) December 15, 2021

Rewriting the history books. Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time 3-point leader! pic.twitter.com/SUOBWZdAbF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

Not only has Curry claimed the record for all-time three-point makes. He also accomplished it in record time.

Ray Allen took 1,300 games to reach his previous record of 2,973. Curry beat that record in just 789 games.

All-time threes: Ray Allen — 2,973 in 1,300 games

Steph Curry — 2,974 in 789 games If Steph keeps up his pace and plays the same amount of games as Ray, he has a chance to break 5,000 threes. pic.twitter.com/Bs5k6IYXDl — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 15, 2021

At 33 years old, Curry presumably has several years remaining in his NBA career — leaving him plenty of time to continue pushing the ceiling. When all is said and done, the former No. 7 draft pick will have shattered the record by a ridiculous margin.

Right now, it’s hard to imagine anyone ever breaking this mark.

But with the path paved by the three-point revolutionizer himself, the next great all-time leader could be one of the many young hoopers who look up to Steph Curry as their basketball hero.