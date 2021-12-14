NBA World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith’s Bold Statement

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is infamous for his controversial takes that often ruffle the feathers of fans from around the sporting world. And during Tuesday’s episode of First Take, he shared another statement that did just that.

Engaged in a discussion on whether or not Steph Curry could overtake LeBron James as the face of this generation of NBA talent, Smith took his stance to a whole other level.

Not only does the ESPN analyst believe Curry could overtake LeBron — he feels the Golden State superstar could become involved in discussions regarding the all-time great Michael Jordan.

“If LeBron James is finished winning championships, and [Curry] over the next three years wins a couple more chips… You’re talking about him having more rings than LeBron James, you’re talking about him being recognized already as the greatest shooter who has ever lived, a transformative figure in the game of basketball.

“On so many occasions we talk about LeBron or Jordan. What about Jordan-Curry? What about LeBron-Curry?”

NBA fans from around the league were overwhelmingly disappointed by Smith’s take.

“This is laughably embarrassing,” one fan wrote.

“Yeah this is craziest thing I seen all day,” another added.

Stephen A been having some nutty takes lately 😅 https://t.co/STHMxJdPUw — Zack Lockett (@DLock4Fo) December 14, 2021

Just two three-point makes away from setting the all-time record, Steph will likely claim the title during tonight’s matchup with the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. And while he’ll go down as the greatest shooter of all-time, Curry still has miles to go before he amasses a resume comparable to either LeBron or Jordan.

“Steph breaking the 3 point record is a big deal, for sure. All time great, top 10 all time to me by season’s end for sure. But this propaganda starting to get nasty,” another fan wrote.