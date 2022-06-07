NBA World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: TV personality Stephen A. Smith attends the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tuesday morning's First Take wasn't one of ESPN star Stephen A. Smith's finest moments.

During the show, he openly lamented the play of Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. He questioned Westbrook's decision to show up to the Lakers press conference introducing new head coach Darvin Ham.

His comments were quickly contested by former NBA player JJ Redick and current New Orleans Pelicans star C.J. McCollum. Those two players questioned Smith's comments about Westbrook.

Redick and McCollum's rebuttal quickly went viral on social media. Fans couldn't stop talking about Smith getting roasted for what he said.

"This the moment I knew that they were about to cook Stephen A Smith," one fan said.

"CJ McCollum and JJ Redick had Stephen A. Smith in the blender," Complex Sports wrote with video of the interaction.

Smith might not live this moment down any time soon. Then again, he's one of the highest paid sports analysts in the world and probably isn't too worried about it.