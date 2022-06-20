NBA World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Parade T-Shirt

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors wants a travel called in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Steve Kerr stole a line out of Stephen Curry's playbook at the Warriors' championship parade this Monday.

In each of the Warriors' playoff series this season, Curry displayed the "night, night" gesture to opposing fans when he felt the series was wrapped up.

He even did it in Boston when the Warriors were pulling away from the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The "night, night" celebration is going to be a commonly-used one from here on out. It may even make its way onto t-shirts.

Kerr wore a "Night. Night." t-shirt to the Warriors' championship parade this Monday.

NBA fans are loving Kerr's nod to Curry's celebration.

Kerr is probably Curry's biggest fan at this point, right?

He even admitted Golden State's championship run was all for Steph.

"Andre Iguodala and I have been talking the last week, and all we could say to each other is, 'We gotta do this for Steph.' This is for Steph," Kerr said, via Insider. "Which is ironic because he's the one doing it for us.

"But we wanted it so badly for Steph because as great as the organization has been — ownership, front office, great talent on our roster, amazing players — Steph is the reason for this decade. He really is."

Curry will no doubt love Kerr's shirt today.