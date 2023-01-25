NBA World Reacts To Steven Adams Injury Update

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Steven Adams #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts to a call by the referee in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on December 17, 2021 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Grizzlies center Steven Adams suffered a PCL sprain during Sunday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

He's expected to miss the next 3-5 weeks, the team announced with an official release on Tuesday.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news for the Grizzlies.

"Awe man. My faves going down as soon as I get into the season," one fan wrote.

"I needed good news not bad news…" another added.

"That’s a huge blow rebound King," another said.

The Grizzlies are currently second in the West with a 31-16 record, but have lost each of their last three games. Prior to this losing skid, the Memphis squad had strung together 11 straight wins.

Adams had been averaging 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game before suffering this injury.

The Grizzlies will look to stop their losing streak in a rivalry matchup against the Golden State Warriors tomorrow night.