NBA World Reacts To Stunning Rudy Gobert Trade

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 27: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz reacts to his technical foul in the first half during Game Six of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 27, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

For nine years Rudy Gobert has been one of the faces of the Utah Jazz. But a blockbuster trade has now ended his storied run with the team.

On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are trading Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz are getting plenty of tools to rebuild, getting Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks in the exchange.

Over the last three years, Gobert has become a perennial All-Star at center. He's led the league in field goal percentage in three of the last four years. This past year he led the NBA in rebounds per game with 14.7 - a career-high.

NBA fans and analysts were stunned by the move. Some are wondering if the Jazz will move Donovan Mitchell next, while others are fascinated by what the Timberwolves will become with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

For others, the news is validation for the bizarre two-minute segment ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst had on First Take this morning.

The Utah Jazz are entering a new era with Will Hardy taking over for Quin Snyder at head coach. They're clearly gearing up for a long rebuild after six straight trips to the playoffs but never getting past the Conference Semifinals.

How big of an impact will this trade have on the rest of the NBA?