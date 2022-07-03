NBA World Reacts To Sunday Morning Kyrie Irving Rumors

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

With Kevin Durant trying to make his way out of Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving is sure to follow. And today, NBA fans heard some interesting rumors about the star point guard.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Sunday that there are "several suitors" for a potential trade involving Kyrie. He identified the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks among them.

As you might imagine, the 76ers are probably the most surprising team on that shortlist. Philadelphia acquired Kyrie's former teammate James Harden in the middle of last season and it's believed that Harden wanted out because of Kyrie.

So it should be no shock at all that Sixers fans aren't big fans of this report. Some are joking that Harden himself is probably dumbfounded by the rumor:

Dallas Mavericks fans seem intrigued by the idea of getting Kyrie and pairing him with all-world forward Luka Doncic. But some are skeptical of Kyrie's desire to live in Texas.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most-linked team to Kyrie from the get go. Kyrie and LeBron James won an NBA title together in Cleveland and there are indications that the two might be willing to reunite for another one.

The Nets certainly won't be looking for as much for Kyrie as they want for Kevin Durant. If anyone makes them even a decent offer, it seems likely that they'll take it.

Will Kyrie Irving take his talents to Philly, LA or Dallas? Or will he go somewhere else entirely?