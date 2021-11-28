The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s DeMarcus Cousins News

DeMarcus Cousins reacts to a call during a Houston Rockets game.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Houston Rockets reacts following a call during the first quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DeMarcus Cousins has signed with the reigning NBA world champions.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news as it’ll be a one-year deal for Cousins with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cousins was a free agent going into this season and hadn’t signed yet as he was waiting for the right fit.

Cousins has bounced around a bit since being traded from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.

He spent time with the Pelicans for the rest of the 2016 season and then all of 2017 before playing with the Golden State Warriors in 2018. Cousins then split time between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers for the 2020 season.

While with the Clippers, Cousins averaged 7.8 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 53.7% from the field.

The NBA world had a lot of reactions to this move and most of them centered around being glad that Cousins is back playing.

The Bucks kept an open roster spot and needed size with Brook Lopez still on the shelf.

Milwaukee is currently 12-8 through its first 20 games, which is good for fifth in the East. Its next game will be Sunday evening at 5 p.m. ET against the Indiana Pacers.

