NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s James Harden News

James Harden trade rumors have been swirling for weeks, with many speculating that the superstar guard is open to leaving Brooklyn.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced suggesting that the Nets and Sixers might be open to a Harden for Ben Simmons swap. The NBA’s trade deadline is set for this upcoming Thursday.

A Harden trade isn’t happening, though.

Nets head coach Steve Nash announced on Sunday afternoon that the franchise will not be trading the superstar guard.

Steve Nash said the Nets are not trading James Harden — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 6, 2022

So, there you go. Sorry, Philadelphia 76ers fans, but you aren’t getting James Harden – not this season, anyway.

“Well, no NBA team has ever traded a player they said they weren’t going to trade, so I guess that’s that!” one fan tweeted.

“Dude barely even knows what’s going on during games, don’t expect him to know what’s going on behind the scenes,” another fan joked.

With four days and change until the NBA trade deadline, Nets coach Steve Nash says James Harden is staying put. https://t.co/w32bbMxWB0 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2022

