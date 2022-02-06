The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s James Harden News

Nets star James Harden warms up.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets on the court warming up prior to the start of his game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on February 02, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

James Harden trade rumors have been swirling for weeks, with many speculating that the superstar guard is open to leaving Brooklyn.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced suggesting that the Nets and Sixers might be open to a Harden for Ben Simmons swap. The NBA’s trade deadline is set for this upcoming Thursday.

A Harden trade isn’t happening, though.

Nets head coach Steve Nash announced on Sunday afternoon that the franchise will not be trading the superstar guard.

So, there you go. Sorry, Philadelphia 76ers fans, but you aren’t getting James Harden – not this season, anyway.

“Well, no NBA team has ever traded a player they said they weren’t going to trade, so I guess that’s that!” one fan tweeted.

“Dude barely even knows what’s going on during games, don’t expect him to know what’s going on behind the scenes,” another fan joked.

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for this Thursday.

