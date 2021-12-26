The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Lonzo Ball News

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is the latest big name to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. On Sunday ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, dropped the news via Twitter.

“Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is entering Covid protocols,” the NBA insider tweeted.

Wow added, “Ball becomes the 11th Bulls player to enter protocols this month. Chicago coach Billy Donovan is in protocols too.”

After yet another star headed into the league’s protocols, NBA Twitter had quite the reaction.

“This sucks man,” replied a Bulls fan account.

“One of these teams might as well sign me,” a user joked.

“STOP IT,” replied another fan in all-caps.

“We literally had everyone back for one day lmao,” another responded.

“Hawks have to games vs. Chicago this week,” Atlanta Hawks writer Kevin Chouinard noted.

“It felt like only a matter of time,” replied Bleacher Nation’s Bulls account. “Ugh this sucks.”

“Something tells me we’re gonna miss Lonzo more than anyone else idk why,” commented another Bulls fan.

“Siiiiiiigh,” replied Matt Peck, formerly of NBC Sports Chicago. “At least that’s almost everybody. Hope Zo, Alfonzo & Tony all asymptomatic and back soon.”

“I will donate whatever organ he needs to combat this,” replied a desperate user.

