NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Nuggets Trade News

It’s getting to be that time of year on the NBA calendar when deals get made. On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets moved Bol Bol to the Pistons in exchange for a veteran guard and draft pick.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Denver Nuggets’ F Bol Bol for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick.”

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire l Denver Nuggets’ F Bol Bol for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2022

The trade made waves across NBA Twitter.

“Hhhhmmmmm,” one fan tweeted. “Like what McGruder could bring. Don’t like giving up on Bol.”

“Both players are on an expiring contract,” noted NBA front office insider Bobby Marks. Adding, “Because of the one-year bird restriction, McGruder would have to approve of the trade. Denver gets some additional flexibility below the tax- $2.4M under now.”

Both players are on an expiring contract: -Rodney McGruder ($1.7M)

“Detroit has such a low risk high reward team,” remarked Dary Rezvani. “Could work out very well.”

“An SNL character and a future 2nd for Bol Bol? Why didn’t Portland pursue this trade?” asked Oregon sports radio host Andy Johnson. “Bol playing consistent minutes would at least up the watchability of this team.”

“Like this for the Pistons. I mean, why not?” said Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane. “Take a swing on Bol Bol and see what happens.”

Hopefully the change of scenery could mean more playing time for the young Bol Bol. Who wields immense skill for a player his size.

Since being drafted in the second round back in 2019, Bol has only seen the floor in 53 games for the Nuggets.