NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Zach LaVine News

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine dribbling at half court.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 16: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center on March 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Thunder 123-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls’ COVID-19 situation just got even worse.

Zach LaVine has now entered the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That is now nine Bulls players in the protocol.

LaVine was having a dynamite season before being placed in the protocol. He’s averaging 26 points per game on 49% shooting overall, including close to 40% from three-point range. He’s also averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

He was looking to build off another strong performance on Saturday night against Miami when he finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a 118-92 loss.

Chicago is currently 17-10 through 27 games, which is good for third in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA world was obviously pretty upset when this news broke.

Chicago’s next game is scheduled for this Tuesday against Detroit at 8 p.m. ET (if it doesn’t get postponed).

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.