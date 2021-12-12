The Chicago Bulls’ COVID-19 situation just got even worse.

Zach LaVine has now entered the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That is now nine Bulls players in the protocol.

Zach LaVine has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, per @wojespn Nine Bulls players are reportedly now in protocols pic.twitter.com/Ao5DirY9oy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

To sum up, Bulls have these 9 players in protocols: White, Green, DeRozan, Thomas, Jones Jr., Dosunmu, Johnson, LaVine, Brown Jr. Plus two broadcasters in Stacey King and Bill Wennington. White and Green have windows open this week to return. Bulls play Pistons Tuesday. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 12, 2021

LaVine was having a dynamite season before being placed in the protocol. He’s averaging 26 points per game on 49% shooting overall, including close to 40% from three-point range. He’s also averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

He was looking to build off another strong performance on Saturday night against Miami when he finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a 118-92 loss.

Chicago is currently 17-10 through 27 games, which is good for third in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA world was obviously pretty upset when this news broke.

Do not allow the #Rockets to play the Bulls on Dec. 20th. https://t.co/6zICzqE9Lw — Zach Allen (@RenzoTheDon) December 12, 2021

Who is gonna play for the #BullsNation !! https://t.co/kcrKYMkgNN — No Mames Sports (@NoMamesSports) December 12, 2021

Well there goes are good record until these guys are healthy. But of course their health is more important than wins. https://t.co/DyIb0A6FHN — Charlotte Cronister (@charlottecroni9) December 12, 2021

Chicago’s next game is scheduled for this Tuesday against Detroit at 8 p.m. ET (if it doesn’t get postponed).