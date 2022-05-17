NBA World Reacts To Suns' Letter To Fans

DALLAS, TX - MAY 8: Devin Booker #1 and Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talk together during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 8, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns issued a formal statement addressing Sunday's disastrous Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Following a 64-18 regular season, the Suns got booted from the playoffs with a 123-90 loss at home that wasn't even as close as that lopsided score suggests. Luka Doncic matched their 27 points at halftime, and neither Devin Booker nor Chris Paul made a single field goal by the intermission.

On Monday evening, the team's Twitter page posted a letter from general manager James Jones and team president Jason Rowley promising that "work on next season is already underway."

"With greater success and expectations comes deeper disappointment," the statement read. "That's natural. Just know we all share in it, and our organization won't be satisfied until we bring and NBA championship to the Valley."

The unusual memo prompted fans to express amusement over the Suns losing so bad that they felt compelled to issue a public statement.

Based on fans' initial reaction, the statement hasn't made anyone feel better about Sunday's surprising blowout.

Last year's Western Conference champions entered the playoffs with high hopes of returning to the NBA Finals. Instead, they squandered a 2-0 series lead in the second round and got run out of their own area with the season on the line.

Perhaps they should have let a bit more time pass before posting this letter. The loss is still too fresh to optimistically "look ahead to the start of a new chapter."