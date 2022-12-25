NBA World Reacts to Surprising James Harden Free Agency Report

ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Christmas Day regarding James Harden.

Harden, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, already has his eyes set on a potential reunion with an old team of his.

According to Wojnarowski, Harden is "seriously considering" going back to the Houston Rockets when he becomes a free agent after this season.

"Despite forcing his way out of the Rockets in January 2021, Harden has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle, and family there, sources said," Wojnarowski wrote.

The NBA community was quick to react to this crazy story.

"He’s had the strangest career," one tweet read.

"When Woj reports something like this you know there’s serious merit to it. If Harden walks in free agency and leaves Philly without their assets I’d be very interested to see where that leaves Embiid. Overall, just a counterproductive leak and distraction for the Sixers," another tweet read.

Harden is currently averaging 21 points, 10 assists, and six assists per game for the 76ers.

Wouldn't it be something if he went back to play for the Rockets, even though they're a team in transition?